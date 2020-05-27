Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,461,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.