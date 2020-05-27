Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,264 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $87,683.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Graham Smith sold 800 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $54,832.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

