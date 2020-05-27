Swiss National Bank Buys 2,500 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Lumentum worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $135,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

