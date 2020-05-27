Christine Flores Sells 19,510 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $362,690.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.