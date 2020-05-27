Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

IMO stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

