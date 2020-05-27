Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,335 shares of company stock worth $11,213,916 over the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

