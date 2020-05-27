Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 36,233 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 21.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pinterest by 375.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 187.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstMark Capital I GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

