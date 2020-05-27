Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,114 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 449,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,955,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.66.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

