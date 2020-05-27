Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 21,400 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

TPTX stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.72.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,326,048. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

