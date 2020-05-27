Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.60% of Twist Bioscience worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,480,742.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

