Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $284,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,016. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $170.98 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.