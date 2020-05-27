SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,573.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,129 shares of company stock worth $4,370,849 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

