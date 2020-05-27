IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

