ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

