PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,109 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,664. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

