PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,859 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,365 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tripadvisor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Tripadvisor by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,302 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tripadvisor by 1,222.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,762 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 245,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tripadvisor by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,223 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,876 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

