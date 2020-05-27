PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,885,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after buying an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.