PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.