Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 297,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.