Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,634 shares of company stock worth $3,085,124 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

