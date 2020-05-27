iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

