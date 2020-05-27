PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 204.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after acquiring an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

