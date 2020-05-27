PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,200,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 854.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $258.54 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average of $234.29.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.