Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Five9 worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,121,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,612 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,108. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -563.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

