PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 24,108 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

