Swiss National Bank Has $9.80 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Haemonetics worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $101,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,871 shares of company stock worth $1,712,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.83.

NYSE HAE opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

