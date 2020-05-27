PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,761 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link acquired 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

