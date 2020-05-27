Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,854,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Verisign by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

