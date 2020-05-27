Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,300 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $212,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 704,566 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $513,548.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,997,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

