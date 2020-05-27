Swiss National Bank Purchases 51,700 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PVH by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in PVH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

