TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of TechnipFMC worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

