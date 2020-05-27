Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $119.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

