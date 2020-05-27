Swiss National Bank Purchases 81,900 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2,038.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

