Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,403 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,201 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.62. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

