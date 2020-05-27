Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,616.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.5% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 343,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after buying an additional 76,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 471.7% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 98,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

