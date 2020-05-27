Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $205,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

NYSE ARW opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

