Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,479 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.70. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

