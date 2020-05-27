Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

