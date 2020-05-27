Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Noble Energy worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,781,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $8,082,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

