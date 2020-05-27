Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

