Aspiriant LLC Sells 307 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

