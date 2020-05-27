Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

