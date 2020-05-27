Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Neogen were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,495.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

