Aigen Investment Management LP Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,211,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE ZUO opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

