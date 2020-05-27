Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $211,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 984.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,200 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

