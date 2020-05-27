IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.