IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,407,000 after acquiring an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,210,000 after acquiring an additional 210,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

