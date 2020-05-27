Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,111 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKL stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $145.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.