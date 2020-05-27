Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

