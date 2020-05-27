SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 575.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,640 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,146,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

